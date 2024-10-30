SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.98. 151,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.09. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $102.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

