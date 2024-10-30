SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 763,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 621,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 323.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 426,114 shares during the period.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 281,207 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.