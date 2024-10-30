Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $82.72 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,335.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.83 or 0.00511274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00099316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00224011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00070033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 475,075,213 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

