Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 145,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,541. The company has a market capitalization of $341.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Dividend History for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

