Stephens Boosts Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target to $21.00

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 95,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,759. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $194,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 148,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

