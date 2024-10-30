STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY25 guidance at $9.05-$9.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
STERIS Stock Performance
STE opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on STE
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.