STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY25 guidance at $9.05-$9.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STE opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

