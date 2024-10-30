Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.10 and last traded at $105.51, with a volume of 62229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 148.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

