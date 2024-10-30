Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 30th (AESI, ALLO, AMD, AMG, BA, BIIB, BMRN, BPMC, CECO, CHKP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 30th:
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $187.00 target price on the stock.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $163.00 target price on the stock.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $306.00 price target on the stock.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $186.00 target price on the stock.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $122.00.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $295.00 target price on the stock.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $286.00.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $217.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $638.00 target price on the stock.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $420.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00.
Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.
Visa (NYSE:V) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $321.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $318.00.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $383.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $379.00.
