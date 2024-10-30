Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 30th (AESI, ALLO, AMD, AMG, BA, BIIB, BMRN, BPMC, CECO, CHKP)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 30th:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $187.00 target price on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $163.00 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $306.00 price target on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $186.00 target price on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $122.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $295.00 target price on the stock.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $286.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $217.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $638.00 target price on the stock.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $420.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $321.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $318.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $383.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $379.00.

