Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 30th (AESI, ALLO, AMD, AMG, BA, BIIB, BMRN, BPMC, CECO, CHKP)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $187.00 target price on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $163.00 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $306.00 price target on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $186.00 target price on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $122.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $295.00 target price on the stock.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $286.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $217.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $638.00 target price on the stock.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $420.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $321.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $318.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $383.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $379.00.

