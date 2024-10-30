Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.400–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.0 million-$905.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.9 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.40)-($0.35) EPS.
SRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
