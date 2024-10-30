Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading 10.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.76. 156,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 475,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,050,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,301,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 193,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,968,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 918,703 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

