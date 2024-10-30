Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,409 shares of company stock valued at $158,213,518 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $759.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $399.41 and a 1 year high of $773.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.