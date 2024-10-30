Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $394.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $383.00 to $394.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.33. 1,542,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,927. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a twelve month low of $264.85 and a twelve month high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 114.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

