Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and traded as high as $17.40. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 3,937 shares changing hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 283.33%.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

