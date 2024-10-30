Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2827 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.76. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

