sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. sudeng has a market cap of $77.98 million and $46.15 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sudeng token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sudeng has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00864408 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $50,467,678.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

