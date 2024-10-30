Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Up 0.1 %
SMMYY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 139,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,935. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
