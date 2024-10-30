Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Country Airlines updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. 527,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,960. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $162,799.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,320.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

