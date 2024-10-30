Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 17.9% in October

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SUHJY stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,286. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

