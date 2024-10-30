Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 17.9% in October

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of SUHJY stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,286. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.