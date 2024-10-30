Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $536.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $380.56 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The company has a market cap of $485.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

