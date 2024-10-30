Sunburst Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,392. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

