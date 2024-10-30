Surge Energy Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Surge Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

