Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (SWTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund)
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.