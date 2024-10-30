Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 10,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.91. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
