Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 10,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.91. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

