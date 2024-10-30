Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 349588313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

