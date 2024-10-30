Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY25 guidance to $4.57-4.61 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.570-4.610 EPS.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

SYY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. Sysco has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Get Our Latest Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.