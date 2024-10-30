Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY25 guidance to $4.57-4.61 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.570-4.610 EPS.
Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %
SYY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. Sysco has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
