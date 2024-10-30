Taiko (TAIKO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $114.55 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Taiko has a total market cap of $114.55 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00001950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,106.63 or 1.00017975 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,043.22 or 0.99930021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,481,568 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 81,481,568.71464193 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.45153672 USD and is up 7.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $25,040,366.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

