Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.48. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

