Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Raised by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $3,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $197.08 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

