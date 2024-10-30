Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$29,367.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tamarack Valley Energy

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.