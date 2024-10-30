Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Sells $4,824,526.50 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Free Report) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $4,824,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,798.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darrell Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 28th, Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. 814,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

View Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.