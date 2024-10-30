Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Sells $4,824,526.50 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $4,824,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,798.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darrell Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. 814,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

View Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.