TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 727,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period.

TCW Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $670.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

