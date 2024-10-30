TD Cowen Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $174.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $176.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.91.

LSTR opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $162.40 and a twelve month high of $201.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 183.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

