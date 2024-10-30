Teleflex (TFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY24 guidance at $13.80-14.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 13.800-14.200 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $236.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $257.85.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

