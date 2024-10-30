The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Up 27.0% in October

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Allstate by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 251.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.18. The stock had a trading volume of 125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.85. Allstate has a twelve month low of $125.63 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

