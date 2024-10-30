The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

