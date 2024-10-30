The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,856.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Shares of CI opened at $308.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

