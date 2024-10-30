The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $393.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.87.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,986 shares of company stock worth $67,642,430. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

