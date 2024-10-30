Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $28.80.

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

