Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $28.80.
