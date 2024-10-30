Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPZ. ATB Capital cut Topaz Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.79.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$26.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.54. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.03 and a 52 week high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

