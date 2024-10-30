Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPZ. ATB Capital cut Topaz Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.79.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TPZ
Topaz Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Oklo Stock: Nuclear Powerhouse or Radioactive Hype?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.