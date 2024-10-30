Trajan Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Trajan Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

