Trajan Wealth LLC Has $26.45 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trajan Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.6% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Booking by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 16,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,256.89.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,427.54 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,756.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4,440.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,085.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,862.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

