Trajan Wealth LLC Purchases 1,792 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.09.

AXP opened at $270.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

