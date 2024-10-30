Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,112 Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of HIBL opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 4.50. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (HIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.