Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $263,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEFA opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

