Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $181.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

