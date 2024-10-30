Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

