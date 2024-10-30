Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TRT stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $7.88.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.