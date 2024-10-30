Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

