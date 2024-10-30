Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 17,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 4,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24.
Tsuruha Company Profile
Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tsuruha
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.