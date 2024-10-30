Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.36 and traded as low as C$27.00. Tucows shares last traded at C$27.07, with a volume of 2,730 shares trading hands.

Tucows Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85. The company has a market cap of C$304.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$122.35 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 1,011.58% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.