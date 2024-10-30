Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.3% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 330,043 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 261,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after buying an additional 166,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 153,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,621,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. 14,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,220. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

